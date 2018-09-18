GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

POSOCO Recruitment via GATE 2019 begins at posoco.in, Apply before 15th October 2018

The detailed advertisement with total number of vacancies will be released at a later date by POSOCO.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 18, 2018, 12:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
POSOCO Recruitment via GATE 2019 begins at posoco.in, Apply before 15th October 2018
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
Loading...
POSOCO Recruitment via GATE 2019 for Executive Trainee posts has begun on the official website of Power System Operation Corporation Ltd. (POSOCO) - posoco.in. POSOCO is inviting applications from candidates of Electrical and Computer Science disciplines. The detailed advertisement with total number of vacancies will be released at a later date by POSOCO. Candidates who have enrolled for GATE 2019 can follow the instructions below and apply on or before 15th October 2018:

How to apply for POSOCO Recruitment via GATE 2019?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://posoco.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Openings (Recruitment)’ given under ‘Careers’ tab
Step 3 – Click on ‘Click Here to Apply’
Step 4 – Select the post viz ‘ET (Electrical)’ or ‘ET (Computer Science)’
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://posoco.in/career/

Application Fee:

General and Other Unreserved – Rs.500
SC/ST/PwD/Ex-SM/Departmental Candidates – Exempted

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant should have registered for GATE 2019 exam and must appear for corresponding GATE 2019 paper viz Electrical Engineering (EE) to apply for the post of ET (Electrical) and Computer Science and Information Technology (CS) to apply for ET (Computer Science).
S/he must have passed Full Time B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc(Engg.) from a recognized University/Institution with minimum 65% or equivalent CGPA in Electrical or Computer Science

Age Limit:

The upper age limit for this recruitment drive is 28 years as on 31st July 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement below:

https://posoco.in/IA/rectdoc/CC_ET__Detailed_Advertisement_POSOCO_2019.pdf

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly remuneration of Rs.60,000-1,80,000/- for the training period of one year.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of Marks obtained out of 100 in the corresponding GATE 2019 Paper (85%), Group Discussion (3%) & Personal Interview (12%).





Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

BJP Worker Washes MP Nishikant Dubey's Feet & Drinks Same Water

BJP Worker Washes MP Nishikant Dubey's Feet & Drinks Same Water

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...