POSOCO Recruitment via GATE 2019 begins at posoco.in, Apply before 15th October 2018

POSOCO Recruitment via GATE 2019 for Executive Trainee posts has begun on the official website of Power System Operation Corporation Ltd. (POSOCO) - posoco.in. POSOCO is inviting applications from candidates of Electrical and Computer Science disciplines. The detailed advertisement with total number of vacancies will be released at a later date by POSOCO. Candidates who have enrolled for GATE 2019 can follow the instructions below and apply on or before 15th October 2018:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://posoco.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Openings (Recruitment)’ given under ‘Careers’ tabStep 3 – Click on ‘Click Here to Apply’Step 4 – Select the post viz ‘ET (Electrical)’ or ‘ET (Computer Science)’Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application processStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceGeneral and Other Unreserved – Rs.500SC/ST/PwD/Ex-SM/Departmental Candidates – ExemptedThe applicant should have registered for GATE 2019 exam and must appear for corresponding GATE 2019 paper viz Electrical Engineering (EE) to apply for the post of ET (Electrical) and Computer Science and Information Technology (CS) to apply for ET (Computer Science).S/he must have passed Full Time B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc(Engg.) from a recognized University/Institution with minimum 65% or equivalent CGPA in Electrical or Computer ScienceThe upper age limit for this recruitment drive is 28 years as on 31st July 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement below:The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly remuneration of Rs.60,000-1,80,000/- for the training period of one year.The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of Marks obtained out of 100 in the corresponding GATE 2019 Paper (85%), Group Discussion (3%) & Personal Interview (12%).