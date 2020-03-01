Post-1984, No One Could Think Such Incidents Would Take Place, Says Parkash Singh Badal on Delhi Riots

Chandigarh: Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Sunday expressed grave concern over the communal riots in northeast Delhi that claimed more than 40 lives, saying no one could think such incidents would take place after the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Appealing all to maintain communal harmony in the country, he said, "Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians are brothers."

Badal, who was addressing a party rally in Bathinda, said, "No country can progress if it does not take care of the sentiments of its citizens, especially its minorities, including Sikhs, Christians and Muslims."

"Be it the Centre or the state governments, winning their trust (of minorities) is important. What happened in Delhi is very unfortunate. One could never think that in our country after 1984, such incidents would take place. But such incidents are deeply painful," he said.

Expressing concern, Badal said, "The situation which the country is going through is worrisome because if there is communal discord, there cannot be anything worse than this."

At least 43 people have been killed and over 200 injured in the communal riots that broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control.

Badal said he would also appeal to Akali Dal workers and party leaders that they should make their contribution to ensure peace and communal harmony is maintained.

Invoking Sikh Gurus teachings, Badal said they also preached unity of all religions.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.