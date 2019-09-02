Post-appointment as Maharashtra Governor, Koshyari Resigns from BJP's Primary Membership

Dehradun: Senior BJP leader Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday resigned from the primary membership of the party following his appointment as the Governor of Maharashtra.

In a letter to Uttarakhand BJP president Ajay Bhatt, Koshyari requested him to accept his resignation as he was resigning in view of his constitutional responsibility. Koshyari handed over his resignation to Bhatt, who is also the party MP from Nainital, when the latter met him at his residence here to congratulate him on his appointment to the constitutional post.

State BJP media in-charge Baljeet Sony was also present when Koshyari handed over his resignation letter to Bhatt.

