Virus Not as Harmful for Kids as Post-Covid Effects, Docs Warn 'Condition Can Get Critical in 24 to 48 Hrs'

As fears grow over a possible third wave of coronavirus hitting children harder than adults, the authorities have started preparing to deal with the crisis and make necessary arrangements.

The Indian Academy of Paediatrics has written to the central government on how effectively can children be saved from the virus if another wave hits. However, doctors warned that more than Covid-19 itself, the after effects might pose a serious threat to life.

The scenario can be compared to that of mucormycosis, a life-threatening infection, among COVID-19 patients and those who recovered from it, said Dr Ravishankar, president of Infectious Diseases, Indian Association of Paediatricians (Karnataka Chapter).

As part of a voluntary serum survey, some doctors in Karnataka are examining children visiting to hospital for ailments and testing if coronavirus antibodies are present in them. According to Dr Ravishankar, 30% of the children have already been infected and healed. With adults at home being majorly affected by the infection so far, children get exposed to virus easily. Most have also overcome the infection unknowingly.

Covid-19 itself may not seriously affect children in the third wave, but other severe complications like MISC (Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome due to Covid) might turn into bigger enemies. “This is a new complication that is a by-product of Covid-19. Generally, children suffer from this condition after five to six weeks of being infected by Covid-19. The immunity level in children does not develop as quickly as it does in adults. Hence, this condition, which affects heart in 90% of the cases may pose a threat at a very alarming rate.

“Younger children will not have enough receptors in lungs, so the severe damage from Covid is expected to be far less,” Dr Ravishankar said.

“The biggest risk with MISC is the speed with which the condition deteriorates. Initial symptoms are fever and rashes all over the body. These rashes are not itchy, so that is an indication the allergy is not the cause for the rashes. The child might have suffered from cold and cough a month ago or might have been exposed to Covid either at home or outside. In any case where fever and rashes are accompanied by dropping pulse and blood pressure, the child should immediately be rushed to the nearest hospital. Initial diagnosis include CRP, EFR, complete Hemogram, platelet count check and Covid antibody check. The child should be shifted to ICU and monitored closely since cardiac arrest is more likely in such cases. Everything develops so fast that the child may end up being critical in 24 to 48 hours. Early diagnosis is the only key and people should be made aware of the symptoms so that casualties due to late hospitalisation can be avoided,” he said.

