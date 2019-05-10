Post Cyclone Fani, Konark Temple to Open Within Three Days: Culture Ministry

: The Konark Sun Temple, which suffered minor damages when cyclonic storm Fani hit the coast of Odisha, will be opened to the public within the next three days, the culture ministry said on Friday.A team of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials led by Director General, Usha Sharma visited the temple and observed that there is no structural damage to the monument, the ministry said in a statement."The team has informed that there is some dislocation in the scaffolding provided for chemical cleaning at upper level which is being set right. More than 200 trees have been damaged which are being cleared. The electric and illumination system including internet access has been affected, restoration of which will take some time," it said."The monument will be opened to public in the next two to three days. The chemical cleaning and consolidation of eastern face will be completed on priority. The monument will be restored back to normal within a fortnight," it added.The Konark Sun Temple is a 13th-century heritage monument at Konark about 35 km northeast from Puri on the coastline of Odisha.The team is currently assessing the damage to the Sri Jagannath Puri Temple."The state government had sought help from the ASI to assess the damage caused to these world heritage monuments. The team will also suggest restoration exercise needed for the monuments and the surrounding areas," the ministry said.Fani's effect on Puri has been specially devastating and it is only by May 12 that all trains originating from the temple town will be operational due to the massive damage to the railway infrastructure.