Post Cyclone Yaas West Bengal Likely To See Pre-Monsoon Showers

As monsoon made an onset over Kerala on June 3, two days behind schedule, the four-month rain season has advanced in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and other southern states.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), widespread rainfall is expected to lash several parts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

The weather agency also predicted the pre-monsoon showers to hit parts of West Bengal, even as the state is already suffering from the after-effects of cyclone Yaas. Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, and North 24 Parganas are expected to have light to moderate rains on Friday.

While regions like Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram, West Midnapore, and Bankura could see rains accompanied by thunderstorms.

Heavy rainfall is likely in North Bengal’s Alipurduar, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, and Malda in the next 24 hours.

West Bengal is also expected to face remnants of cyclone Yaas as two high tides are expected to hit the coastal regions in the state on June 11 and June 26.

In north India, Delhi has not witnessed a single heat wave this summer despite being known for its scorching weather between April and July. The IMD has said a heat wave in the national capital this season is unlikely, as isolated and scattered rains are expected in the next weekend, just a few weeks ahead of the monsoon arrival in the city.

Interestingly, the minimum temperature in Delhi on June 1 had dropped to 17.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest ever for the month. Even in May, the national capital broke the record for highest rainfall in 24 hours as 119.3 mm rain fell between May 19 at 8:30 and May 20 at 8:30 am.

Weather scientists have noted a series of western disturbances from April to June for these records which also provided occasional relief to the people in Delhi. Moreover, two back-to-back cyclones Tauktae and then Yaas also exerted their effects in northern India.

