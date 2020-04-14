Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Post Easing of Covid-19 Curbs, Employees May Have to Work 12 Hrs as Centre Plans to Bring in Ordinance

The ordinance will give state governments the flexibility to increase the work hours of employees across establishments.

News18.com

Updated:April 14, 2020, 1:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Post Easing of Covid-19 Curbs, Employees May Have to Work 12 Hrs as Centre Plans to Bring in Ordinance
New Delhi: An official uses a thermal screening device on an employee in the wake of deadly coronavirus, at an office in New Delhi, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

New Delhi: Employees may have to gear up to spend more time in office as the Centre is working on an ordinance to increase the work hours to 12 hours per day from eight hours. This seems to be the immediate impact of the coronavirus lockdown as the government is looking to address the issue of labour shortage and facilitate companies to maintain social distancing.

According to the report in Economic Times, the ordinance will give state governments the flexibility to increase the work hours of employees across establishments. It will be brought by the labour ministry to enforce the Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH&WC) that empowers states or 'appropriate authority' to notify work hours, the report quoted its top sources as saying.

The Economic Times report further stated that the employers' organisations and industry have requested the government to increase the work hours as it would help them address the problem of labour shortage post lockdown as migrant labour have gone back and may not join back work immediately.

The 21-day coronavirus lockdown, which was to expire on Tuesday, was extended till May 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The prime minister added that some relaxations may be allowed after April 20 in places where there are no hotspots.

The catastrophic effect of the lockdown on the overall economy and livelihoods of migrant and daily wage workers triggered severe concerns following which a number of chief ministers in their video conference with Modi on Saturday sought some kind of relaxation for a number of sectors.

Several union ministers resumed work from their respective offices from Monday as part of government's plan to revive economic activities.

The government in an order last week had also asked all officers of the joint secretary level and above to be present in the ministries along with one-third of the essential staff from Monday.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,988

    +940*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,363

    +1011*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,035

    +56*  

  • Total DEATHS

    339

    +15*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,356,529

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,929,121

    +5,273

  • Cured/Discharged

    452,494

     

  • Total DEATHS

    119,754

    +136
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres