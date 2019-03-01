English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Dead' Militant Gets up After Encounter to Kill 4 Jawans in J&K's Handwara, Civilian Killed in Clashes
The encounter broke late last night after the joint team of the Army's 22 RR, 92 Battalion CRPF and SOG launched a cordon-and-search operation at Khanan Babagund in Langate.
Representative image. (Photo PTI)
Jammu: Two CRPF Inspectors and two officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed and five other security personnel were injured in the gunfight at Babagund Langate area of Handwara in frontier Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
A civilian was killed as well in the clashes that broke out near the encounter site between the forces and youth.
Official sources said the CRPF and the Army personnel went to retrieve the militant bodies amid a lull, one of the two militants, earlier believed to be dead stood up and fired indiscriminately.
All the injured were taken to district hospital Handwara for treatment.
