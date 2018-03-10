GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Post Factory Blast in Maharashtra's Palghar, Officer Booked for Allegedly Refusing to Send Fire Engines

A major fire broke out after an explosion inside a boiler of a chemicals factory in Palghar district on Thursday night, in which three people were killed and 15 others injured.

PTI

Updated:March 10, 2018, 9:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Post Factory Blast in Maharashtra's Palghar, Officer Booked for Allegedly Refusing to Send Fire Engines
A major fire broke out after an explosion inside a boiler of a chemicals factory in Palghar district on Thursday.
Palghar (Maharashtra): A fire officer has been booked for allegedly refusing to send fire engines after getting a call about a blaze in a chemicals factory, police said on Saturday.

A major fire broke out after an explosion inside a boiler of a chemicals factory in Palghar district on Thursday night, in which three people were killed and 15 others injured.

"We have booked the fire officer S S Borkar of Tarapore fire station following a complaint by District Collector Prashant Narnawre," said in-charge Inspector Prakash Birajdar of Boisar police station.

Birajdar said the officer did not send fire engines to the spot even after requests were made by the police control room.

According to Birajdar, the fire officer reportedly told police and officials of the Disaster Control Cell that he cannot send fire engines without permission of his seniors.

Meanwhile, Palghar Guardian Minister Vishnu Sawra has ordered an inqury into the incident and assured that the guilty will be punished.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES