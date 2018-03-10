English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Post Factory Blast in Maharashtra's Palghar, Officer Booked for Allegedly Refusing to Send Fire Engines
A major fire broke out after an explosion inside a boiler of a chemicals factory in Palghar district on Thursday night, in which three people were killed and 15 others injured.
A major fire broke out after an explosion inside a boiler of a chemicals factory in Palghar district on Thursday.
Palghar (Maharashtra): A fire officer has been booked for allegedly refusing to send fire engines after getting a call about a blaze in a chemicals factory, police said on Saturday.
A major fire broke out after an explosion inside a boiler of a chemicals factory in Palghar district on Thursday night, in which three people were killed and 15 others injured.
"We have booked the fire officer S S Borkar of Tarapore fire station following a complaint by District Collector Prashant Narnawre," said in-charge Inspector Prakash Birajdar of Boisar police station.
Birajdar said the officer did not send fire engines to the spot even after requests were made by the police control room.
According to Birajdar, the fire officer reportedly told police and officials of the Disaster Control Cell that he cannot send fire engines without permission of his seniors.
Meanwhile, Palghar Guardian Minister Vishnu Sawra has ordered an inqury into the incident and assured that the guilty will be punished.
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
