Post Floods, Kerala Set to Welcome Tourists From October: Official
Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the Travel and Tourism Fair, the official said that priority was being accorded to the restoration of road links in the state.
The state witnessed large scale devastation because of the floods. (Image: PTI)
Ahmedabad: Kerala, which was ravaged by floods in August, is ready to welcome tourists from October, a senior official from the southern state said here on Saturday.
The Kerala Disaster Management Control Room Tuesday had stated that, since May 29, a total of 491 people had died there due to the rains, the maximum number of deaths occurring after August 8.
"Kerala tourism is quickly bouncing back from the flood-related damage which has not affected most of the
tourist spots, hotels and resorts in the state," P Bala Kiran, director, Kerala's Department of Tourism, told reporters.
Addressing a press conference here on the sidelines of the Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF), Bala Kiran said priority was being accorded to the restoration of road links in the state.
He also said that that the arrival of tourists had started picking up from August 29.
"Airports, road and rail networks are operational. The fourth airport at Kannur in north Kerala will be opened soon," he said, adding that the state's Malabar region would get a fillip due to Kannur airport.
Munnar, Thekkady and Wayanad, which were affected due to rains and landslides, are now open for tourists and public as was Eravikulam National Park, he said.
Kerala Travel Mart 2018, being held as scheduled from September 27-30, and the 4th edition of Kochi.
