2002 Post-Gujarat Riots: SC Defers Hearing on Zakia Jafri's Plea Till Nov 26

At the outset, senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for SIT said Zakia's plea was not maintainable and social activist Teesta Seetalvad cannot be the second petitioner in the case.

PTI

Updated:November 19, 2018, 2:49 PM IST
The Supreme Court of India. (News18 Creative)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday deferred till November 26 hearing on the plea of Zakia Jafri challenging the clean chit given by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) to Narendra Modi, who was then Gujarat Chief Minister, in connection with the 2002 post-Godhra riots.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said, "The matter will take some time for hearing. The plea will be heard on November 26".

At the outset, senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for SIT said Zakia's plea was not maintainable and social activist Teesta Seetalvad cannot be the second petitioner in the case. The bench said it will look into the application before hearing the matter on making Seetalvad as the second petitioner in Jafri's plea.
