After J&K Cop Davinder Singh's Arrest, CRPF Conducts Internal Audit to Look for Possible Moles

New Delhi: The revelations about Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh have forced the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to carry out internal audits to look for possible moles.

Singh was arrested earlier this month after police intercepted his vehicle and found two militants — Naveed Babu alias Babar Azam, a resident of Nazneenpora in South Kashmir's Shopian district, and his associate Asif Ahmad — on the way to Chandigarh for providing them accommodation for a couple of months. He was suspended days later.

Newly appointed Director General of the CRPF, AP Maheshwari, told News18 that an internal audit was carried out by the force following Singh’s arrest.

"The CRPF has revisited/audited our internal systems and we regularly do that to check if there were/are any attempts of subversion within the force,” Maheshwari said, adding, “It is a grave incident, an area of extreme concern. No security grid should be allowed to be weakened by such episodes. Hence, all forces have to keep an internal watch. All forces should maintain vigilance so that there is no such subversions or intrusions within the system. We need to see if anybody is trying to collaborate with the adversaries. It’s a serious matter.”

Maheshwari said there is an existing mechanism in the CRPF to flag off officers or personnel if they are involved in misconduct, but post the disgraced J&K police officer’s arrest, steps are being taken to strengthen the system further.

"We again had a check in our force after Singh’s arrest. We are further strengthening our systems that are already in place," he said.

CRPF officials said that under the existing system, vigilance is carried out at the unit, range, sector and headquarter levels. The internal audit was held at all these levels in all units posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Vigilance teams carry out regular checks and report to the intelligence branch at the CRPF headquarters if there is anything suspicious about a personnel — corruption or anything else. The teams at the unit level comprise eight people, at the range level there are 12 people and so on. They send regular reports to the intelligence wing at the headquarters. So we have a robust system in place," a senior officer told News18.

Singh’s arrest has put the security grid in the Valley under scanner as allegations were made about his role in the Pulwama attack last year, Parliament attack in 2001 and other cases.

Maheshwari said such incidents should not be used to malign the entire force, adding the CRPF is not seeking any reinvestigation into the suicide attack in Pulwama where 40 jawans of the paramilitary force had lost their lives.

