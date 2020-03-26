Take the pledge to vote

Post-mortem Report Says Man Who Violated Howrah Lockdown Died of Cardiac Arrest, Cops Deny Assault

The 32-year-old man's family had claimed he had gone out to buy milk when he was beaten up by police personnel. He later died in a local hospital.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:March 26, 2020, 4:13 PM IST
Kolkata: A man who died in West Bengal’s Howrah district after stepping out to buy milk during the lockdown was not a victim of police assault but died of chronic diarrhoea and cardiac arrest after losing consciousness and falling in a bathroom on March 25 on Thursday, shows the post-mortem examination report.

The 32-year-old man's family had claimed he had gone out to buy milk when he was beaten up by police personnel. He later died in a local hospital.

The post-mortem examination report (a copy of which is with News18) issued by the Office of the Block Medical Officer of Health at Sankrail in Howrah district identified the patient as Lal Swami, a resident of Rajgunge under Sankrail police station.

“On March 25, 2020, around 7.30pm he lost consciousness and fell inside the bathroom. He lost consciousness because he was suffering from chronic diarrhoea for the last 14 days. Later, he suffered a massive cardiac arrest and was declared brought dead in a nearby government hospital,” said Medical Officer Tanmay Sarkar in the report.

Howrah Police Commissioner Kunal Aggarwal said the police has taken strong action against media misreporting. "I have spoken to editors of the media houses and they apologised for this wrong information. They have promised to take off the stories,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner (South) of Howrah City Police Raju Mukherjee also denied any baton charge by police and said the deceased was ailing and passed away due to cardiac arrest.

(With inputs from IANS)

