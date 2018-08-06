Post NRC in Assam, Security Beefed Up in Neighbouring Northeastern States

Even as law and order situation seems to be in control across Assam post the publication of the complete draft of National Register of Citizens on July 30, the bordering states of Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh are keeping strict vigil against infiltration attempts by those left out of the draft or ‘put on hold’.After over 40 lakh people in Assam were left out of the complete draft NRC, Meghalaya police have been conducting routine checking exercise in the border districts, looking out for ‘illegal immigrants’ trying to enter the state. There are at least seven check posts set up by the government’s anti-infiltration department at the entry and exit points and across the districts of West Khasi Hills, Garo Hills, Ri-Bhoi and Jaintia Hills.Speaking to News 18, Debangshu Sangma, superintendent of police (infiltration), Meghalaya said that only genuine Indian citizens will be allowed entry into the state.“This is a routine detection of people having dubious citizenship. We are apprehensive that post final draft publication of NRC in Assam, illegal immigrants might try entering Meghalaya. We are checking persons coming from Assam, and will allow entry to only those who possess a valid identity proof,” said.Elsewhere in Manipur, security has been tightened along the districts of Phezrwal (previously part of Churachandpur) bordering Mizoram, Jiribam bordering Assam, and at Mao in Senapati district bordering Nagaland. Jiribam is the western gateway of Manipur bordering Cachar district of Assam. The Jiri and Barak River demarcate the boundary between Jiribam and Cachar, and the Manipur government has asked the government department to spare no efforts in checking infiltration through river routes.Based on intelligence inputs, a check point has also been set up at the Imphal International airport.On the other hand, routine checks are also being carried out at the Mizoram police outposts along the Mizoram-Assam border. Only those commuters carrying valid Inner Line Permit are being allowed to enter the state.However, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), the state’s apex student body alleged that the state government had not taken enough security measures like other states to check infiltration threat from Assam. Speaking to News 18, MZP President Lalramdinliana recently demanded of the Lal Thanhawla government to check the entry of ‘illegal immigrants’ into the state, and warned of setting up check points at vital locations if no action is taken by the government till August 15.Zoram People’s Movement leader Lalduhoma also came down heavily on the Congress led government in Mizoram for not taking stringent measures to check the influx of people excluded from the NRC list.Security has been beefed up in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh with people being checked for Inner Line Permits (ILP) at all vital entry points into the state. Routine checking is also being carried out at the Naharlagun railway station. The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) recently gave a 15 day deadline to those living in the state without Inner Line Permit. The student body also said that they will soon launch ‘Operation Clean Drive’ across the state to check any attempt of infiltration by illegal migrants.