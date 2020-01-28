‘Post of Barbers, Sanitary Workers Only Open to non-Muslims’: Modi’s Proof of Persecution in Pakistan
The advertisement referred to was for the recruitment of male candidates in Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) of the Pakistan Army.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally of the National Cadet Corps in Delhi on January 27, 2019.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday referred to a Pakistan army advertisement that discriminated against non-Muslims to prove the persecution of minorities in neighbouring countries and the need for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to protect them.
“Those who are fear mongering on CAA refused to see the persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan. Shouldn’t we help the persecuted?” he said.
Speaking at the Annual Prime Minister's National Cadet Corps (NCC) Rally 2020, Modi highlighted how an advertisement for the Pakistan Army invited only non-Muslims person to apply for “non-combatant” positions like tailor, barber, carpenter, painter, boot marker, water carrier and sanitary workers.
The advertisement referred to was for the recruitment of male candidates in Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) as per the Pakistan Rangers Recruitment Rules 1968. Other ranks such as Sub Inspector General Duty, Havildar General Duty, Sepoys etc were open to all religions.
