'Post of Constitutional Head of Bengal is Seriously Compromised': Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

The situation is 'unprecedented and challenging', West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said and asked the lawmakers to listen to their conscience.

PTI

Updated:November 26, 2019, 6:56 PM IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar interacts with the media at Suri Circuit House in Birbhum district. (PTI Photo)
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar interacts with the media at Suri Circuit House in Birbhum district. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been loggerheads with the TMC government in the state, on Tuesday hit out at it saying the post of the constitutional head of the state has been "seriously compromised".

The situation is "unprecedented and challenging", he said and asked the lawmakers to listen to their conscience. Dhankhar was speaking at the special session of West Bengal assembly on 'Constitution Day' to mark the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly.

"The post of the constitutional head of the state has been seriously compromised. This is unprecedented and challenging situation. I would call upon the lawmakers to ask their conscience," the governor said.

Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the state government on a number of issues since assuming charge in July. TMC lawmakers were heard shouting 'Jai Bangla, Jai Hind' as he left the house.

