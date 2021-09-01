Post-poll Violence Cases: Bengal Govt Moves SC Against Calcutta HC Order of CBI Probe

The West Bengal government on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging Calcutta High Court verdict directing court-monitored CBI investigation into post-poll violence.

Sources said senior lawyer Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi or Kapil Sibal would appear for the West Bengal government before the apex court. The CBI is in the process of filing the case over concerns of not getting a fair trial.

The CBI has been reaching out to the districts to investigate post-poll violence. A three-member CBI team went to Khejuri in East Midnapore again to investigate allegations of gang-rape of a BJP worker. It is alleged that an attempt was made to kill a BJP activist by consuming pesticides after he was gang-raped on May 5. His house was even bombed. Officials also visited the place where the bombing took place.

The central team visited the jail in Suri, Birbhum and interrogated the accused.

Moreover, CBI officials spoke to the family of the BJP worker killed in Chakda in Nadia.

For the past few days, the CBI team has been rushing to different parts of the state to investigate the case.

However, questions have been raised regarding the probe conducted by the court-ordered Special Investigation Team (SIT), responsible for investigating the other allegations.

Experts have noted that the SIT is yet to be seen in the investigation process and the matter has been brought up by plaintiffs who have approached the High Court alleging the matter. One of the plaintiffs has alleged contempt of court rule.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal said that the SIT was not working and the High Court was aware of this. The court will take necessary steps, it said.

