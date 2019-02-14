Post Pulwama Horror, India Urges UN to Declare JeM Chief Masood Azhar as Terrorist

The Centre on Thursday strongly condemned the Jaish-e-Mohammad attack on security forces in Kashmir’s Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF jawans and left many injured when an explosives-laden SUV rammed a 55-seater CRPF bus, demanding that Pakistan stop supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from their territory.The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement issued late in the day, urged upon the international community to support the proposal to declare JeM chief Masood Azhar a ‘designated terrorist’ by the UN under its provisions."This heinous and despicable act has been perpetrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based and supported terrorist organisation proscribed by the United Nations and other countries. This terror group is led by the international terrorist Masood Azhar, who has been given full freedom by Government of Pakistan to operate and expand his terror infrastructure in territories under the control of Pakistan and to carry out attacks in India and elsewhere with impunity."We strongly reiterate our appeal to all members of the international community to support the proposal to list terrorists, including JeM Chief Masood Azhar, as a designated terrorist under the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council and to ban terrorist organisations operating from territories controlled by Pakistan," said the MEA statement.The MEA offered its condolences to the family members of the security personnel who "made the supreme sacrifice".The MEA further said that the government of India is "resolutely" committed to take all necessary measures to safeguard national security. The statement called upon Pakistan to "stop supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from their territory". It also urged Pakistan to "dismantle the infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries".*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.