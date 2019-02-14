English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Post Pulwama Horror, India Urges UN to Declare JeM Chief Masood Azhar as Terrorist
The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement issued late in the day, urged upon the international community to support the proposal to declare JeM chief Masood Azhar a ‘designated terrorist’ by the UN under its provisions.
Soldiers patrol near the site of an explosion in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: AP)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday strongly condemned the Jaish-e-Mohammad attack on security forces in Kashmir’s Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF jawans and left many injured when an explosives-laden SUV rammed a 55-seater CRPF bus, demanding that Pakistan stop supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from their territory.
The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement issued late in the day, urged upon the international community to support the proposal to declare JeM chief Masood Azhar a ‘designated terrorist’ by the UN under its provisions.
"This heinous and despicable act has been perpetrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based and supported terrorist organisation proscribed by the United Nations and other countries. This terror group is led by the international terrorist Masood Azhar, who has been given full freedom by Government of Pakistan to operate and expand his terror infrastructure in territories under the control of Pakistan and to carry out attacks in India and elsewhere with impunity.
"We strongly reiterate our appeal to all members of the international community to support the proposal to list terrorists, including JeM Chief Masood Azhar, as a designated terrorist under the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council and to ban terrorist organisations operating from territories controlled by Pakistan," said the MEA statement.
The MEA offered its condolences to the family members of the security personnel who "made the supreme sacrifice".
The MEA further said that the government of India is "resolutely" committed to take all necessary measures to safeguard national security. The statement called upon Pakistan to "stop supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from their territory". It also urged Pakistan to "dismantle the infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries".
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement issued late in the day, urged upon the international community to support the proposal to declare JeM chief Masood Azhar a ‘designated terrorist’ by the UN under its provisions.
"This heinous and despicable act has been perpetrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based and supported terrorist organisation proscribed by the United Nations and other countries. This terror group is led by the international terrorist Masood Azhar, who has been given full freedom by Government of Pakistan to operate and expand his terror infrastructure in territories under the control of Pakistan and to carry out attacks in India and elsewhere with impunity.
"We strongly reiterate our appeal to all members of the international community to support the proposal to list terrorists, including JeM Chief Masood Azhar, as a designated terrorist under the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council and to ban terrorist organisations operating from territories controlled by Pakistan," said the MEA statement.
The MEA offered its condolences to the family members of the security personnel who "made the supreme sacrifice".
The MEA further said that the government of India is "resolutely" committed to take all necessary measures to safeguard national security. The statement called upon Pakistan to "stop supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from their territory". It also urged Pakistan to "dismantle the infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries".
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 ‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Oru Adaar Love Movie Review: Priya Prakash Varrier’s Viral Wink Goes In Vain
- Former Real Madrid Coach Lopetegui Open to Premier League Switch
- Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy Gets Rave Reviews, Priya Prakash Varrier's Oru Adaar Love Fails
- Mahindra XUV300 vs Hyundai Creta Compact SUV Spec Comparison - Features, Engine and More
- 'Tell Them it's Kamadeva Diwas': Shashi Tharoor's Advice to Avoid 'Sangh' Trouble on Valentine's Day
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results