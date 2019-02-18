English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Post-Pulwama Tragedy, Swaroopanand Saraswati Postpones Ram Temple Stone-Laying Event in Ayodhya
The seer had made the announcement of the foundation stone-laying ceremony soon after the Union government moved the Supreme Court to release ‘undisputed land’ in Ayodhya to title holders.
File photo of Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth Swami Saroopanand.
Lucknow: Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati has decided to postpone the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in the light of the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir which left 40 CRPF personnel dead.
The new dates for the programme will be announced soon. Earlier, during the Param Dharam Sansad in Kumbh, Swami Swaroopanand had proposed that the ceremony will take place on February 21.
“Shankaracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati had to move to Prayagraj on Sunday morning to start the programme. His followers had requested him to postpone the programme due to health issues, but the shankaracharya was determined. It was only after the Pulwama attack caught his attention that the 'shilanyas' was postponed indefinitely,” the convenor of the programme, Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, said.
Saraswati, the shankaracharya of Jyotir Math in Badrinath and Dwarka Peeth in Gujarat, was recently admitted to Banaras Hindu University’s Sir Sunderlal Hospital after complaining of breathing problem. He was discharged on Saturday night and moved to his ashram at Kedarghat in Varanasi.
The seer had made the announcement of the foundation stone-laying ceremony soon after the Union government moved the Supreme Court to release ‘undisputed land’ in Ayodhya to title holders. He had also issued an appeal to his followers to visit Ayodhya for 'darshan' of Lord Ram.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Akhada Parishad chief Mahant Narendra Giri, however, had requested him to call off the programme.
The district administration had also clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the city in view of the proposed event.
