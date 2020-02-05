Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Post the 1997 Fire That Killed 50, Thanjavur's Big Temple to Carry out Consecration After 23 Years

An examination of the temple and its basic facilities has been conducted and food has also been arranged at the Raja Raja Samaya Sanga marriage hall, near the temple.

News18

Updated:February 5, 2020, 7:53 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Post the 1997 Fire That Killed 50, Thanjavur's Big Temple to Carry out Consecration After 23 Years
File photo

Thanjavur: After 23 years, the mega consecration ceremony will be conducted at the Brihadeeswarar Temple (Big Temple) in Thanjavur on Wednesday. While the rituals will be carried out in Tamil and Sanskrit, the court has dictated conformation to agama principles. Tamil is to be given its credence by chanting Thirumurai.

Various government departments such as the Hindu religious and charitable endowments (HR&CE), health, police and tourism department, among others, are helping to organise the event, according to a Times of India report.

A group of 'Odhuvars' will recite Thevaram, Thiruvasagam, Thirumurai among other Tamil hymns during the consecration, said the court order. Security arrangements include drone surveillance and the presence of more than 5,500 police personnel.

An examination of the temple and its basic facilities has been conducted the municipal administration. Food has also been arranged at the Raja Raja Samaya Sanga marriage hall near the temple.

During the consecration ceremony in 1997, a fire had caused 50 deaths. In view of this, fire and rescue services have also been actively engaged to stop any such incidents, authorities said.

The bursting of crackers has been banned in the ceremony, as this was the reason behind the fire in 1997, said authorities. Metal sheets have been used to erect the pandal this year. Southern Railway has provided two additional counters at the main booking office, as well.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram