Post the 1997 Fire That Killed 50, Thanjavur's Big Temple to Carry out Consecration After 23 Years

Thanjavur: After 23 years, the mega consecration ceremony will be conducted at the Brihadeeswarar Temple (Big Temple) in Thanjavur on Wednesday. While the rituals will be carried out in Tamil and Sanskrit, the court has dictated conformation to agama principles. Tamil is to be given its credence by chanting Thirumurai.

Various government departments such as the Hindu religious and charitable endowments (HR&CE), health, police and tourism department, among others, are helping to organise the event, according to a Times of India report.

A group of 'Odhuvars' will recite Thevaram, Thiruvasagam, Thirumurai among other Tamil hymns during the consecration, said the court order. Security arrangements include drone surveillance and the presence of more than 5,500 police personnel.

An examination of the temple and its basic facilities has been conducted the municipal administration. Food has also been arranged at the Raja Raja Samaya Sanga marriage hall near the temple.

During the consecration ceremony in 1997, a fire had caused 50 deaths. In view of this, fire and rescue services have also been actively engaged to stop any such incidents, authorities said.

The bursting of crackers has been banned in the ceremony, as this was the reason behind the fire in 1997, said authorities. Metal sheets have been used to erect the pandal this year. Southern Railway has provided two additional counters at the main booking office, as well.

