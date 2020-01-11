Postal Ballots, Pick-and-Drop Services: EC Reaches Out to Senior Citizens, Disabled Voters

The Election Commission announced that the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 will be conducted across 70 assembly constituencies on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The poll body has deployed over 90,000 personnel for the purpose of conducting a free and fair election.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into place, following the announcement of the Vidhan Sabha election schedule in Delhi.

The Election Commission has also taken initiatives to spread awareness among voters through various campaigns. There are 1,46,92,136 electors in the national capital.

In an attempt to ensure the large voter turnout in Delhi Assembly elections, the Election Commission has come up with a postal ballot facility for absentee voters, which includes PwD (persons with disability) and senior citizens (above 80 years).

An absentee voter will have to make his application in Form 12D between January 14 and January 19 to be eligible for the facility, said the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, Ranbir Singh.

Mobile teams of volunteers have been formed to extend the facility of postal ballets to these voters. The mobile team will go the absentee voter’s residence after receiving request from him/her.

Besides this, disabled voters will be provided with ramp, wheelchair, pick-up and drop facilities and Braille voter photo slips. The Election Commission has also decided to deploy sign language volunteers at all polling stations. The poll panel has said that there are 55,823 PwD voters in Delhi. Wheelchairs and ramps were also provided to the differently-abled people at polling booths during the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections.

Voters in Delhi will also be able to avail the facility of digital photo voter slips containing QR codes for the first time. Electors will have to download ‘Voter Helpline’ app, which is available on Google Playstore and Apple app store, to download their digital photo voter slip. This facility can be availed by linking mobile number with voter id card or EPIC number.

Voters having digital photo slip will be allowed to take mobile phones inside polling station only up to polling official using booth app. This will save them from collecting printed voter slip.

Delhi recorded a 67.14 per cent turnout in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, registering a 1.28 per cent increase compared to the 2013 Delhi Vidhan Sabha polls.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.