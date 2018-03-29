English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Postcard Website Editor Arrested for Spreading Fake News About Muslims in Karnataka, BJP Leaders Jump to His Defence
Police said that the monk had actually got hurt in an accident in Kanakpura.
Mahesh Vikram Hegde (Image: Facebook)
Bengaluru: The editor of right-wing website Postcard News has been arrested by the Crime Branch of Bengaluru Police for spreading fake news.
Police said that Mahesh Vikram Hegde had put a fake news about a Jain monk being attacked by Muslim youths in Bangalore. He had also tweeted images of the injured monk and said that “no one is safe in Siddaramiah’s Karntaka.” The post was shared thousands of times on social media platforms.
The Facebook post with the fake news item.
Officials, however, revealed that the monk in question had actually got hurt in an accident in Kanakpura. Hegde has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code that deal with promoting enmity between religious groups and outraging sentiments. He will be produced before a magistrate shortly.
The Postcard News editor has been accused of peddling fake news on previous occasions too. Curiously, he is followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.
According to officials, the fake news could be an attempt to communalise the atmosphere ahead of the assembly elections in May.
Several BJP leaders have jumped to his defence and started a #ReleaseMaheshHegde campaign on social media sites. Among them was union minister Anant Kumar Hegde, who said that Siddaramiah was behaving in a dictatorial manner.
“Shame on the state government led by @siddaramaiah which is behaving in dictatorial terms in arresting @mvmeet. Ensure to follow the true democratic spirit in fighting us rather than doing a coward act. #ReleaseMaheshHegde," he tweeted.
Karnataka BJP’s general secretary CT Ravi also condemned the shameless act of arresting the “nationalist” Hegde.
“I condemn the shameless act of arresting Nationalist @mvmeet by Coward Congress Government in Karnataka. In taking this desperate step against @BJP4India Supporters @siddaramaiah has proved that he has already lost the upcoming Assembly Elections,” he tweeted.
He also said that it may have to do with Hegde raising funds for two Hindu schools run by an RSS leader.
“Wondering if Nationalist @mvmeet is arrested because he ran a successful campaign to raise funds for the children of two Hindu schools run by @RSSorg Leader Sri @KalladkaBhat that were denied funds by Anti-Hindu CONgress Government," he wrote.
BJP MP Pratip Simha also tweeted about the arrest. “Today morning Coward Congress Govt (Karnataka) arrested @mvmeet Mahesh Vikram Hegde under unconnected IT act 66, that too by using CCB! Shame on you,” he wrote and tagged Congress.
Also Watch
Police said that Mahesh Vikram Hegde had put a fake news about a Jain monk being attacked by Muslim youths in Bangalore. He had also tweeted images of the injured monk and said that “no one is safe in Siddaramiah’s Karntaka.” The post was shared thousands of times on social media platforms.
The Facebook post with the fake news item.
Officials, however, revealed that the monk in question had actually got hurt in an accident in Kanakpura. Hegde has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code that deal with promoting enmity between religious groups and outraging sentiments. He will be produced before a magistrate shortly.
The Postcard News editor has been accused of peddling fake news on previous occasions too. Curiously, he is followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.
According to officials, the fake news could be an attempt to communalise the atmosphere ahead of the assembly elections in May.
Several BJP leaders have jumped to his defence and started a #ReleaseMaheshHegde campaign on social media sites. Among them was union minister Anant Kumar Hegde, who said that Siddaramiah was behaving in a dictatorial manner.
“Shame on the state government led by @siddaramaiah which is behaving in dictatorial terms in arresting @mvmeet. Ensure to follow the true democratic spirit in fighting us rather than doing a coward act. #ReleaseMaheshHegde," he tweeted.
Shame on the state government led by @siddaramaiah which is behaving in dictatorial terms in arresting @mvmeet. Ensure to follow the true democratic spirit in fighting us rather than doing a coward act. #ReleaseMaheshHegde— Anantkumar Hegde (@AnantkumarH) March 29, 2018
Karnataka BJP’s general secretary CT Ravi also condemned the shameless act of arresting the “nationalist” Hegde.
“I condemn the shameless act of arresting Nationalist @mvmeet by Coward Congress Government in Karnataka. In taking this desperate step against @BJP4India Supporters @siddaramaiah has proved that he has already lost the upcoming Assembly Elections,” he tweeted.
I condemn the shameless act of arresting Nationalist @mvmeet by Coward CONgress Government in Karnataka.— C.T.Ravi (@CTRavi_BJP) March 29, 2018
In taking this desperate step against @BJP4India Supporters @siddaramaiah has proved that he has already lost the upcoming Assembly Elections.
He also said that it may have to do with Hegde raising funds for two Hindu schools run by an RSS leader.
“Wondering if Nationalist @mvmeet is arrested because he ran a successful campaign to raise funds for the children of two Hindu schools run by @RSSorg Leader Sri @KalladkaBhat that were denied funds by Anti-Hindu CONgress Government," he wrote.
BJP MP Pratip Simha also tweeted about the arrest. “Today morning Coward Congress Govt (Karnataka) arrested @mvmeet Mahesh Vikram Hegde under unconnected IT act 66, that too by using CCB! Shame on you,” he wrote and tagged Congress.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
-
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio Offer: Nokia 1 With Rs 2200 Cashback, 60GB Additional Data
- Flipkart Delivery Boy Stabbed 20 Times By Delhi Woman For Late Delivery of Smartphone
- Toyota and Suzuki Announce Partnership, To Exchange Vitara Brezza, Baleno, Corolla
- Twitter Does 'Knot' Stop With Jokes As News of Vijay Mallya's Third Marriage Goes Viral
- Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Facebook Should Have Regulated Itself, But It’s Too Late Now