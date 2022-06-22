A 35-year-old Army jawan who was on leave was fatally injured during celebratory firing at a wedding function in UP’s Sonbhadra, police said Wednesday. Dayaram Yadav was killed in the incident Brahmanagar area of the district Tuesday night, they said.

“Yadav got injured after being hit by a bullet during celebratory firing at the function he had gone to attend”, Additional Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, police said.

“Yadav was currently posted in Jammu and had returned to his village on leave a couple of days ago”, Kumar said.

“Police are yet to identify the person who fired the shot”, he said, adding they are scanning video footage of the function for any break through. “The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination”, the ASP said.

