Posters Against Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi's Lakhimpur Kheri Visit Put Up in Lucknow

Posters and hoardings against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s visit to Uttar Pradesh following the Lakhimpur Kheri incident have come up in Lucknow. The posters have nee put up by Sikh organisations to register their objection to the Gandhi siblings Lakhimpur Kheri visit. The 1984 riots have also been mentioned in these posters put up by Rahul Ausardar, Trilochan Singh, and Satal Singh Meet. “Rahul Gandhi go back, Priyanka Gandhi go back," reads the slogan on them.

“The farmers of Lakhimpur do not want sympathy from those responsible for the 1984 Sikh riots," reads a poster. “Those responsible for 1984 Sikh riots should not rub salt on the wounds of the Sikhs," reads another one.

These hoardings come on a day Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during a press conference in New Delhi, said that he, along with two chief ministers — Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel — will visit Lakhimpur Kheri. On October 3, eight people were killed in the violence.

Internet services were shut down in Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur on Wednesday, following reports that some Congress leaders were on their way to meet party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the families of the victims. Priyanka Gandhi has been under house arrest in Sitapur for over 48 hours.

Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur has informed that Rahul and the delegation of grand old party workers will not be allowed to enter Lakhimpur Kheri as section 144 is in effect.

Meanwhile, UP Minister Siddharth Nath Singh has asserted that the Yogi government will catch the culprits soon and will carry out the required investigation. The state government has already sent a report to the union home ministry on the incident.

The region in east UP has become a hotbed of politics after eight people died and several others were injured in the bloodiest clash since the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s Agricultural Laws began last year. Among those killed, four were farmers, who died after they were run over by an SUV.

