Posters Calling for Bharat Bandh to Protest Farm Bills Put Up in PM Modi's Constituency

The Bharat Bandh call on December 8 given by farmers protesting the recent agriculture bills is gaining steam across the country, with opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, extending their support too. Now, leaflets and posters are coming up in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi.

These posters that have come up in major streets of the town have been put up in support of Bharat Bandh and have also been distributed among the farmers in Chandua Satti situated in Sigra, the biggest mandi of Varanasi. Congress leader, popularly known as Mishraji, is leading the campaign here.

"Through these posters, efforts are being made to awaken the farmers and common citizens so that the December 8 strike in support of the farmers is successful. This bill of the government is not fair to the farmers. The farmers are bringing this voice to the government through the movement. In such a situation, we are supporting them,” Mishraji said.

The Samajwadi Party had also announced their support to the farmers’ protest and termed the new agriculture laws as 'death warrant to farmers'. SP chief and former chief minister of Akhilesh Yadav had earlier sought support for the farmers. He had urged people and party workers to ensure food and medical supplies for the protestors at several locations.

Yadav was scheduled to hold a 'Kisan Pad Yatra' in solidarity with the farmers on Monday. However, the SP chief's residence has been placed under heightened security cover. Barricades have been put up on the entire stretch of Vikramaditya Marg, while the roads have been sealed for the general public.