Posters Calling PM Modi 'The Lie Lama' Surface in Delhi, Cops on Lookout for Miscreants

The Delhi Police has registered a case against unidentified persons for pasting posters containing images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the tagline "The Lie Lama".The posters were found pasted on a wall in Mandir Marg's J-Block area on Thursday. A local policeman while on his patrolling duty saw the posters and reported the matter to the Station House Officer who thereafter informed the Deputy Commissioner of Police.The posters were removed and a case was registered under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property (DPDP) Act, police said. "It seems to be the handiwork of some miscreants," said DCP, New Delhi district, Madhur Verma.Locals would be questioned to ascertain the identity of the people behind the act, police said. Similar posters were also found pasted in central Delhi's Patel Nagar and Shanker Road areas. These were also removed.