Posters for Navjot Singh Sidhu Spring Up in Ludhiana, Remind People of His Pre-poll Promise
Gandhi lost from his bastion to Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani by over 50,000 votes.
Posters asking Navjot Singh Sidhu to quit come up in Ludhiana
New Delhi: Posters asking Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu to quit came up on streets of Ludhiana on Saturday, a month after the leader said that he would resign if Congress president Rahul Gandhi lost his Amethi seat.
"When are you quitting politics? Time to keep your words. We are waiting for your resignation," the posters on Pakhowal road read. The posters, with Sidhu's picture, also mention his promise: "I will quit politics if Rahul Gandhi loses from Amethi."
Sidhu, known for his controversial remarks, has also been criticised by Amarinder Singh for damaging Congress prospects with his comments against the Punjab chief minister and the party leadership in the state.
Many on social media also questioned Sidhu on his exit date and advised him to stick to his promises.
Are saram Karo Siddu.Jab koi bath public me kahtha hai tho voh nibhana bhi chahiye.Bada leader bankar gumthe ho.— Bhaskaran E K (@e_bhaskaran) June 22, 2019
@sherryontopp kabhi toh apni baat par jee liya kar #Buddhu— MK मुकेश किठानिया (@mukeshkithania9) June 22, 2019
