Posters in Support of Kailash Vijayvargiya's Son Akash Come Up in Indore

Indore: The row over senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya’s MLA son Akash beating a municipal staff continued to heat up politics in Madhya Pradesh as posters hailing the latter were put up in Indore on Friday.

The posters, which carried the message of 'Salute Akash ji', came up in the city as his supporters threatened to protest in favour of their leader.

The municipal corporation of Indore, however, maintained its stern position against the posters, removing them from the public places.

Meanwhile, staffers of Jabalpur municipal corporation went on a strike in support of their colleagues in Indore, who were assaulted by the BJP MLA on June 26.

Akash, son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, was arrested on Wednesday after he was caught in action on camera as he assaulted the civic official while opposing demolition of an old house.

While denying him bail, a sessions court in Indore on Thursday transferred his case to a fast track court in Bhopal.

On Thursday, Akash was formally arrested in another case, in which he had staged a protest against power cuts on June 4.

Digvijay Singh's brother and Congress MLA Lakshman Singh in a tweet on Friday sought forgiveness for Akash saying senior BJP leaders were responsible for such attitude.

However, former minster Mahendra Hardiya on Friday visited Akash in jail. Saying that he doesn’t endorse Akash’s behaviour, he accused Congress govt of slapping Akash Vijayvargiya with several cases despite the fact he was raising an issue of public interest.

The government records, however, have shown that the notice against the house was served during the Shivraj Singh government.

Exhibiting internal rifts of the BJP, Mayor Malini Gaur has also said that Akash should have discussed the matter with her, adding such drives against dilapidated buildings would continue in future.

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah has sought a report in the matter.