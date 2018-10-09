Posters in Varanasi Ask PM Modi to 'Leave' After UP Migrants Flee Gujarat Over Attacks

With hundreds of migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar fleeing Gujarat over the past few days, members of the UP-Bihar Ekta Manch released posters calling out Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he, too, must leave Varanasi as he is a Gujarati. These posters were seen in Sigra area of the PM’s Parliamentary constituency Varanasi.Speaking to the media, student leader Vishwanath Kunwar said, “We love all our countrymen equally, no matter if he is from Maharashtra or Gujarat. But we also condemn the atrocities on North Indians in states like Maharashtra and Gujarat. We elected a Gujarati MP from Varanasi and we never spoke against anyone. We also demand action against the culprits indulging in violence against North Indians.”Kunwar added, “Also, we issue an advisory to the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat to leave Varanasi in a week’s time, else they should be ready to face the consequences.”Earlier on Monday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and voiced his concerns regarding the attacks on migrants.After the meeting, Yogi said, Rupani had clarified that no incidents of violence took place in the last three days and that people are merely spreading rumours because they are “jealous of the development in Gujarat”.Slamming this statement, Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said, “I think CM Yogi is now concentrating to fight elections from Gujarat since he has been rejected by the people of his hometown Gorakhpur.”Awasthi questioned whether the UP CM’s sentiments lay with the people of his state or Gujarat. On the other hand, former UP chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also targeted the BJP over the violence.“Once again, Gujarat is in spotlight. Some people are spreading violence at the behest of others and are spreading hatred against the people of Hindi belt. The central and state BJP governments are responsible for this,” Yadav tweeted on Monday.