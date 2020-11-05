Posters of Anti-CAA Protestors Put Up Again in Lucknow, Rs 5,000 Reward Announced

Posters with pictures of 12 people who allegedly took part in a violent protest against the citizenship law last year and are absconding have cropped up again here, police said on Thursday. The posters come up months after the local administration had put up hoardings with pictures of some protesters for realising the damages for vandalism, leading to a major controversy.

The two new separate posters also mention a reward Rs 5,000 for giving information about the agitators. A police spokesperson said the posters with photographs had been put up at public places in the Uttar Pradesh capital. One of the posters carry pictures and addresses of eight people who were booked under the Gangsters Act and have been declared absconders. The other has pictures of those who are absconding, but action under the act has not been initiated, the official said.] According to police, all these people had participated in a protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Lucknow on December 19 and instigated violence, in which a person was killed and public property was damaged.

Earlier this year, the Allahabad High Court had directed the Lucknow administration to remove the "name-and-shame" hoardings and the government had approached the Supreme Court, where the matter is pending.