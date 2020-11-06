Posters Stuck in Old Lucknow Declaring Reward of Rs 5,000 on Accused in 'Violent' CAA-NRC Protests

The Lucknow police has declared a reward of Rs 5,000 on several accused in the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC last year in Lucknow. Posters of the accused have also been put up at several places in the Old Lucknow area.

Pictures of Kalbe Sibten Noori, son of Shia religious teacher Kalbe Sadiq, along with pictures of Maulana Saif Abbas are also included in the posters of the accused. Pictures of a total of 15 people can be seen in the poster. According to the information, eight accused have been declared wanted under the provisions of Gangster Act. Notice has also been posted outside the house of all the accused.

According to the police, Hassan, Irshad and Alam, who were included in the poster, surrendered in the court on Thursday. At the same time, Maulana Saif Abbas, Kalbe Sibten Noori, Salim Chaudhary, Kashif, Haleem, Neelu, Manu, Islam, Asif, Tauqeer, Jamal and Shakeel of Chowk are still absconding. The reward has been announced on all. Teams have been set up to arrest the accused.

Earlier, police of Thakurganj and Chowk areas had announced a reward of Rs 5,000 each on the eight absconding accused allegedly involved in this violence and arson. At the same time, the police have started the action to attach the property of the absconding accused.

In December last year, protests against the CAA and NRC in Lucknow took a violent turn, after which several vehicles and public properties were torched by the protesters including a police station in the Old Lucknow area which was vandalized by the mob. After this violent demonstration, CM Yogi Adityanath took a tough stance and announced that the damage done to public and government property will be compensated by these protesters. In this case, cases were registered at Thakurganj, Hazratganj, Hasanganj stations.

Thakurganj police had taken action under Gangster Act against 27 named accused, out of which 11 have been sent to jail. One had surrendered, while a stay had been taken from the court against arrests by seven accused.