Postmortem Of Hathras Gang Rape Victim Conducted In Presence Of Police: Sources

New Delhi: The postmortem of a 19-year-old woman, who died in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital a fortnight after being gang raped in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, was conducted in presence of police personnel here, sources said. Earlier Tuesday, the woman’s father and cousin sat on a dharna outside the hospital. They were joined by Bhim Army and Congress workers before the body was taken to Uttar Pradesh.

“The post mortem was conducted in presence of police personnel,” a source said. The woman, who was brutally gang-raped in a village in Hathras district two weeks ago, died of her grievous injuries at the Delhi hospital Tuesday, prompting outrage, protests and calls for justice.

The four accused had tried to strangle her to death as she resisted their rape attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it. The accused have been arrested. She was admitted to Aligarh Muslim University’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday.

