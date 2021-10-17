Postpone Char Dham Yatra by 2 Days, U'khand CM Dhami Urges Devotees As IMD Issues Rain Alert

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for heavy rain across Uttarakhand, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday requested all devotees undertaking Char Dham Yatra to postpone the trip by a day or two.

“All arrangements made, alerts issued. I have spoken with Chief Secretary and all DMs-SSPs. We -ministers and officers- will meet again at 5:30 pm today. We requested all devotees undertaking Char Dham Yatra to postpone yatra by 1-2 days in wake of heavy rain alert for 18-19 Oct,” Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami told news agency ANI.

CM Dhami also inquired about the situation in the state from the Chief Secretary and has directed the police, SDRF, and other concerned personnel to be on high alert at sensitive places. CM has ordered for special care on the Char Dham Yatra route.

This comes after the IMD issued a red alert for heavy rain in the state on October 18 and an orange alert for October 17-19. The state authorities are also on high alert and were asked to make all necessary arrangements in advance.

Government authorities have also asked all schools to remain closed in Uttarkashi district on October 18, in view of heavy rainfall warning, informed the District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit.

“Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall activity over Uttarakhand, West UP and Haryana on 17th and 18th as a result of WD interaction with low-level easterlies. Cloud drifting towards West UP and southeast Haryana from the Low-Pressure area over Telangana begins from today afternoon," the IMD had said in a tweet on Saturday.

