'Postpone Webinar if No Reply Received from MoE': MP Central Varsity Tells Organisers

The Central university in Madhya Pradesh has withdrawn from the international virtual webinar that had Prof Apoorvanand and Gauhar Raza among others as speakers on the issue of scientific temper. This came after a letter from the university administration asked the organisers to “postpone the webinar”, “if no administrative approval is received from the ministry of education.”

The department for Anthropology of Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar had collaborated with Montclair State University, USA for an international virtual webinar on “Cultural and Linguistic Hurdles in the Achievement of Scientific Temper”, scheduled from July 30-31, 2021. However, on Thursday, a day before the webinar, local police and ABVP warned the organisers against any “anti-national” presence, with ABVP demanding explanation for inviting Prof Apoorvanand and Guhar Raza, and police warning of a case under Section 505 of IPC against the organisers in case of any law and order problem.

Following this, the university administration told the convener of the event, Rajesh Gautam, Department of Anthropology, to refer to the January 2021 revised guidelines on international virtual webinar and get approval from the Ministry of Education.

Gautam hurriedly wrote to the government last night, but after a nudge from the varsity today he has withdrawn from the collaboration, he told News18.com. “I have withdrawn from the collaboration with US University to hold the webinar. With this the India chapter is closed. I received a letter from the varsity administration to go ahead only after administrative approval from the ministry of education,” he said.

The letter from the administration signed by the registrar Santosh Shagora sent on July 30, 2021 said, “In continuation of the university letter dated 29/7/2021 I am directed to communicate to you to forward to the office of the undersigned, the administrative approval of the secretary, department of higher education, ministry of education, government of India, New Delhi, if received, for conducting international online webinar be scheduled on July 30 and 31 2021 from 4:00 pm onwards.”

It further added, “In case, no administrative approval is received from the ministry of education before the commencement of the international webinar, you please postpone the said online webinar.”

The speakers at the international webinar were: Gauhar Raza, former chief scientist CSIR and Professor Apoorvanand, University of Delhi as prominent speakers along with Professor Nadeem Hasnain, University of Lucknow Professor Harjinder Singh IIIT Hyderabad, Professor Panchanan Mohanty GLA University, Mathura UP, Dr Grazyna Liczbinska from Poland, Dr Aseem Hasnain, Bridgewater State University USA, Dr Gaurav J Pathania, Georgetown University, USA.

