Postponement of High-level Dialogue Has Nothing to do With India, Says US Envoy Nikki Haley

Unites States envoy to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, on Thursday said that the decision to postpone the 2+2 dialogue with India had nothing to do with the bilateral ties between the two nations.Haley, who is on a two-day visit to India, said that that the event will happen soon while speaking at an event in Delhi. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had called up Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday evening to postpone the maiden 2+2 Dialogue that was supposed to take place next week.He had not given any reason for the delay and just cited “unavoidable reason”. It had come just after US President Donald Trump accused India of overcharging American products and officials warned the government against oil imports from Iran. The United States has also warned India against going ahead with the arms deal with Russia.This is the second time that the US has postponed the inaugural two-day dialogue, which was announced last summer when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a successful meeting with President Trump at the White House.This new dialogue format was agreed upon between the two sides during the visit of PM Modi to Washington in June 2017.The meeting was earlier scheduled to take place on April 18-19 but the US had postponed it due to the uncertainty over the confirmation of Mike Pompeo as the new Secretary of State after US President Donald Trump fired Rex Tillerson.After June last year, the two countries have tried to schedule the dialogue many times with several dates having been considered.