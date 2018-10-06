English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Potable Water Crisis in Parts of Gurgaon: Rampant Groundwater Extraction, Erratic Supply Blamed
People living in DLF phase one, two, three, four and five, south city one and two, Nirvana city, sector 44, 56, 57, 58, Palam Vihar, sector 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and many other areas have been hit by water shortage.
Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ vgstudio/ shutterstock.com
Loading...
Gurgaon: Rampant groundwater extraction and erratic supply from treatment plants and has deepened potable water crisis in several parts of Gurgaon, residents claim.
People living in DLF phase one, two, three, four and five, south city one and two, Nirvana city, sector 44, 56, 57, 58, Palam Vihar, sector 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and many other areas have been hit by water shortage.
This is mainly due to work on master pipeline by Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) city's sector 16 area, an official said.
This line supplies water to localities in old and new Gurgaon.
"We have installed an upgraded pipeline in sector 16 keeping in view future needs. We had alerted residents about it well ahead of the commencement of work. before this exercise," executive engineer of GMDA Sandeep Dahiya said.
Besides, the pipelines connected to the Basai and Chandu Budhera treatment plants, having a capacity of 60 and 22 MGD respectively, are also under maintenance.
"The complaints pertaining to water supply in DLF city is true. These localities are far away from Basai water treatment plant and water boosters are not properly working in the region," a Haryana Urban Development Authority official said.
People living in DLF phase one, two, three, four and five, south city one and two, Nirvana city, sector 44, 56, 57, 58, Palam Vihar, sector 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and many other areas have been hit by water shortage.
This is mainly due to work on master pipeline by Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) city's sector 16 area, an official said.
This line supplies water to localities in old and new Gurgaon.
"We have installed an upgraded pipeline in sector 16 keeping in view future needs. We had alerted residents about it well ahead of the commencement of work. before this exercise," executive engineer of GMDA Sandeep Dahiya said.
Besides, the pipelines connected to the Basai and Chandu Budhera treatment plants, having a capacity of 60 and 22 MGD respectively, are also under maintenance.
"The complaints pertaining to water supply in DLF city is true. These localities are far away from Basai water treatment plant and water boosters are not properly working in the region," a Haryana Urban Development Authority official said.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Hatchback Spotted Undisguised Ahead of Launch - See Pics
- Koffee With Karan: Arjun Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor will Feature in 'Emotional and Hysterical' Episode
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns Showstopper for Manish Malhotra and it's the Best Sight Ever
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 20,000
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale And Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Smartphone Deals Lined up
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...