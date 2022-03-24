Potato to Aloe Vera, These Home-Made Packs Will Keep Your Face Cool in Summer

With the onset of summer, people start looking for different ways to safeguard their face and skin. Your face must remain cool in summers for it to not lose its glow.

In the summer, people experiment with a variety of products and remedies to keep their faces cool. They range from including cold foods in their diet to putting ice to the face. However, their impact does not last long and the face begins to feel dull again. Here in this article, we will tell you how you can prepare face packs at home to ensure your face glows all the time in summer.

Cucumber and Aloe Vera Face Pack:

Cucumber has vitamin C, vitamin A, and antioxidant that help keep the skin fresh and radiant by eliminating dead skin cells. Aloe vera, which contains anti-ageing and anti-bacterial properties, keeps the face hydrated and also reduces blemishes and wrinkles.

To make this face pack, mix 1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel with 1 grated cucumber and apply this paste to the face. Wash your face after 20 minutes.

Potato face pack:

A potato face pack is also helpful in keeping the face cool. It also removes blemishes. To make a potato face pack mix raw milk with potato juice and stir thoroughly. Apply this mixture to your face and neck, and then wash your face with clean water after 15 minutes. You can use this face pack thrice a week.

Sandalwood and rose water face pack:

Sandalwood and rose water face pack also keeps your face cool. Mix 1 teaspoon rose water and 1 teaspoon sandalwood powder to make a sandalwood face pack. Apply this face pack to your face and wash it after 15 mins.

Watermelon face pack:

Watermelon face pack tightens pores by absorbing excess oil from the skin. To make a watermelon face pack, mash a piece of watermelon and apply it straight to the face, then wash it off with clean water after 20 minutes.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

