Pothole Party, Yamaraj, Fashion Show: Residents Hold Unique Protests Against Bad Roads as Woes Continue

A man in Thane was killed on Sunday while trying to navigate potholes on the road. In another incident in Nagpur, home constituency of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, people held an agitation against bad conditions of roads.

In Mumbai, the BMC floated tenders worth Rs 7 crore to fill up potholes with different technologies before Ganesh Chathurthi.

The ubiquitous problem of bad roads, especially in the monsoon season, continues to force residents to protest against potholes. Road accidents caused by potholes led to death of 5,626 people between 2018 and 2020, according to the latest government data.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways data, the total number of road accident deaths due to potholes in 2018, 2019 and 2020 stood at 2,015, 2,140 and 1,471, respectively.

Residents across the country have engaged in creative protests to bring to attention the poor condition of roads. Here are some of them:

Yamaraj in Town

In a recent demonstration in Nagpur, a man dressed as Yamaraj, the god of death, enacted a skit to raise awareness on the dangers of potholes.

Earlier, a Bengaluru person was seen dressed as Yama Dharmaraja and pointing toward the potholes that lead to poor road conditions.

According to a report by the Bangalore Mirror, Abdul Aleem, President, Changemakers of Kanakapura Road said, “We choose Yama Dharmaraja theme because this stretch of road is the best example of a real Naraka Darshana to the commuters.” He further added how the stretch has been in a horrible condition for over a decade now.

Photoshoot and Fashion Show

In Nagaland’s Dimapur, three women dressed as mermaids and sat near the potholes for a photoshoot to mark their protest. The “mermaids” were members of a forum on Facebook that took to the streets in protest against the deplorable condition of roads under the motto ‘Mission Potholes’.

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, in 2021 women held a mock outdoor fashion show. They pretended to walk the ramp, hoping that their quirky demonstration urges authorities to act.

Several women and children of a locality near Hoshangabad Road in #Bhopal, adopted a novel way to draw the attention of the government to the potholed roads in the area. They performed a catwalk on the potholed roads and made the video viral on #socialmedia. pic.twitter.com/ebYrpbOL87 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 5, 2021

Party in Pothole

Residents in Anuppur district in Madhya Pradesh found a unique way of protest.

In a viral video filmed to highlight the poor condition of a road connecting Anuppur with Bijuri Manendragarh, the residents of the area could be seen sitting on chairs on a big crater on the road, dipping their legs in the muddy water that has accumulated after the rains to “chill”.

The video surfaced social media on the first week of July.

To add to the ambience, they also put up some disco lights with dance music playing in the background along with beach balls to play.

Setting the mood with party music, the residents could be seen having a blast, enjoying drinks and snacks.

Lone Warrior

A young man in Mangaluru held a protest outside the city corporation building on August 12 demanding safe roads. The story behind his protest is rather somber.

Likhith Rai’s friend Athish, a resident of Konchandi, had died in the first week of August in a road accident. Likhith told news organization Udayavani that Athish did not notice a pothole on the highway near Kandettu and he hit the divider while trying to dodge the pothole last minute.

Rai said he wanted to express the pain of losing a friend through a silent protest.

Watery to Greenery

Residents of Bengaluru’s Anjanpura, in September 2021, planted paddy saplings in the potholes filled with water. The unique protest comes up after several complaints by the residents of Anjanapura about the potholes that remained unattended. The extreme stagnation of water caused the roads to become muddy, therefore helping the protesters to plant the saplings with ease.

