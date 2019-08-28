Potholed Road? No Problem. Nagaland Cops Can Do the Needful Even Sans Govt Help

Guwahati: Be it marching to a Bollywood number or getting down to repairing roads, the 9th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) personnel in Nagaland seem to be doing a perfect a job in their roles. The battalion, also known as the ‘Daring Ninth Unit’, in Peren district of Nagaland is currently repairing a dilapidated road at Saijang without any government help.

“This is the fourth time we are repairing the battalion headquarters road and potholes. We cannot depend on the government every time. Sometimes, we have to use our own resources and manpower without asking for help. Any new damage, we immediately start repairing,” said James Kinghen of the batallion.

Troops are divided into a number of batches, comprising 30 personnel each, and every batch is entrusted with a responsibility — from preparing the hot mix and pouring it into the potholes to levelling the surface for a clean and smooth road. The jawans were seen humming all along while working on the one-and-a-half kilometre stretch of road under the supervision of their seniors.

“These batches of 30-odd personnel work in morning and evening routines — whoever is free during that hour. It rains for almost half of the year in Nagaland and the road condition worsens frequently. Moreover, there are heavy vehicles with troops and supplies ply on the road. We have to maintain it,” said Kinghen.

With the completion of the road, the security personnel involved will be adding an extra skill-set in their repertoire — besides risking their lives and limbs, they take of locals’ concerns as well. As the commandant of the battalion said, “Everybody takes it seriously, for ultimately the road leads to our homes, our families.”

In July, a video of 9th IRBn personnel marching to the beats of the popular Laxmikant-Pyarelal number Dhal Gaya Din Ho Gayi Shaam from the 1970 movie Humjoli had gone viral on social media.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.