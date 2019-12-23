Take the pledge to vote

Potka Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of votes begin

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Potka (पोटका) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

December 23, 2019, 8:37 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
-
-
-

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
46. Potka (पोटका), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and East Singhbhum (पूर्वी सिंहभूम) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Kolhan (कोल्हन) division. Potka is part of 9. Jamshedpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.64% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.57%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.13%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,87,771 eligible electors, of which 1,43,394 were male, 1,44,377 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Potka, there are 7063 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3731 are male, 3332 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 1877 voters in the 80+ age category and 3148 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Potka Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JVMP
--
--
Naresh Kumar Murmu
AJSU
--
--
Bulu Rani Singh
BJP
--
--
Menka Sardar
JMM
--
--
Sanjib Sardar
JD(U)
--
--
Ishwar Soren
JPP
--
--
Jeetrai Hansda
RRPA
--
--
Bir Singh Deogam
IND
--
--
Sunita Murmu
SUCOI(C)
--
--
Diku Vesar
IND
--
--
Sirma Dewgam

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,70,603 eligible electors, of which 1,35,255 were male, 1,35,348 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,25,909.

Potka has an elector sex ratio of 1006.86.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Menaka Sardar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 6706 votes which was 3.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.68% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 15,710 votes which was 11.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 33.36% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 46. Potka Assembly segment of Jamshedpur Lok Sabha constituency. Jamshedpur Parliament seat was won by BJP's Bidyut Baran Mahato.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 20 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 67.87%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 68.71%, while it was 58.51% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Phase 2 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 326 polling stations in 46. Potka constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 279.

Extent: 46. Potka constituency comprises of the following areas of East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand: Potka police station, Gram Panchayats Palasbani, Asta Koyali, Nunia, Kumarasol, Barakanjiya, Bornaro Bangoriya and Darnudih in Musabani police station, Bagbera Town and Gram Panchayats Karandih-Purihasa, Hargarghutu, Bagber a and village 1167-Kitadih in Jugsalai police station in Dhalbhum sub­division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Potka is: 22.5156 86.2754.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Potka results.

Follow live updates of the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election results on our comprehensive live blog, updated minute-by-minute.

