Power Bank Explodes at Delhi Airport As Woman Throws it During Argument

Sources claimed that she is an actress but the police officials was not sure about her antecedents.

PTI

Updated:August 30, 2018, 9:06 AM IST
File photo of New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.
New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested a 55-year-old woman for allegedly creating ruckus after being asked by security personnel at the airport to remove power bank from her baggage, a senior police officer said.

The woman allegedly threw the power bank on the floor which triggered a small blast, he said.

She was arrested on Wednesday, from the airport and later released on bail.

