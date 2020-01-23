Power Company Official Alleges He was Detained by Two MP Cops Who Received High Electricity Bills
The police denied that the official was detained. He was called for a 'discussion' over inflated bills, they said.
Representative image .(Photo: Reuters)
Morena (MP): A senior official of a power distribution company alleged on Thursday that he was summoned to a police station here and detained illegally over high electricity bills received by two police personnel.
The police denied that the official was detained. He was called for a "discussion" over inflated bills, they said.
Deputy General Manager (DGM) of the state-run MP Madhya Kshetra Vidut Vitaran Company, R S Bhadoria, claimed that four policemen landed at his office around 11 am on Wednesday and asked him to go to the Kotwali police station with them.
When he went to the police station with Nikhil Sharma, another official, they were shown high electricity bills received by two policemen at their homes. One of the bills was for Rs 1.47 lakh.
The policemen demanded that the bills be withdrawn, Bhadoria said. The bill amounts were high as the policemen in question had never paid their power bills, and he told as much to the police station's in-charge, Bhadoria said.
But it angered the policemen who made them sit at the station from 11 am to 2.30 pm, the official said. They were finally allowed to leave after signing a notice, he added.
He had filed a complaint with the district collector, superintendent of police and senior officers of the power company, Bhadoria stated.
Kotwali police station in-charge Kushal Singh Bhadoria denied the allegations.
People were complaining about inflated power bills and the power company's officials were not addressing their complaints, so the DGM was called for a "discussion" on the issue, he added.
Morena's superintendent of police Asit Yadav termed it a "routine exercise".
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shehnaaz-Rashami Compete with Sidharth-Asim on Bigg Boss, Richa Sharma Shares Pics of Kapil Sharma's Baby
- Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri Breaks up with Housemate Paras Chhabra?
- Tata Motors is Now the Safest Indian Car Manufacturer With Two 5-Star and Two 4-Star Rated Cars
- Got Your Windows 10 For Free? German Govt Didn’t, And Will Cost Them $887,000
- 'What's Your Take on CAA?' Fans Wanted Shah Rukh Khan to Break His Silence on #AskSRK