Power Crisis LIVE Updates: Power & Coal Secys at PMO Today, More Electricity for Delhi & Assam’s Assurance During Durga Puja

Power Crisis LIVE Updates: The Centre has sprung into action after SOS from several states over coal shortage and an impending power crisis, including fears of blackouts in many areas. As Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka sounded the alarm, the coal and power secretaries will make a presentation at the PMO today about the situation and the steps to be taken to tide over the crisis. The meeting comes even as power minister RK Singh assured that “unnecessary panic” was created and warned discoms of action. The minister slammed GAIL and Tata Power’s “irresponsible behaviour” and assured that the country still has reserve of 4-5 days. “Our coal stock is being built up, there is nothing to worry. People should know that we are continuously monitoring the situation… This situation is because there is rise in demand; demand is high, it means there is economic growth.”

Here are the latest updates on the situation across the country:

• Ministry of Power has issued directions to National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to supply as much power as available to Delhi DISCOMs under respective power purchase agreements (PPAs).

ALSO READ | Will You Face a Blackout Soon? Import Woes, ‘Unexpected’ Demand Crack Coal Coalition as States Sound SOS

• In Assam, where Durga Puja festivities are at their peak, power minister Bimal Bora said there shall be no shortage of electricity during puja. “Assam had bought power from open exchange at a high cost. We had spent an extra Rs 13-14 crore. We asked to streamline the distribution more.”

• On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting with RK Singh, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi along with officials of National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) office in Delhi to discuss about the possible power crisis in the wake of reports of coal shortage in the country.

• Following RK Singh’s statement on no shortage, the Ministry of Coal also clarified that availability was sufficient to meet power plant demands. “Fear of disruption in power supply is unfounded. Coal-based power generation has grown by 24% this year. Despite heavy rains, Coal India Ltd supplied more than 225 MT coal to power sector," the ministry said.

ALSO READ | Amid Fear of Electricity Crisis Due to Coal Shortage, Govt Lists 4 Reasons Behind Depletion of Stocks

• Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi too slammed the “fear mongering". “Thermal power plants have rolling stock being replenished with daily supply. With withdrawal of monsoon, coal dispatches are set to rise in coming days, increasing coal stocks. Reiterating, there’s sufficient coal stock, don’t fall for fear-mongering," he said.

• The shortages in India - the world’s largest coal consumer after China - follow widespread outages in neighbouring China, which has shut factories and schools to manage the crisis.

• Over half of India’s 135 coal-fired power plants, which in total supply around 70% of India’s electricity, have fuel stocks of less than three days, data from the Centrall grid operator showed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.