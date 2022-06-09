Parts of Chennai will be be facing power cuts on Thursday as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced maintenance work in some areas of the city.

Power will be suspended in Chennai’s Anna Nagar, Mylapore, Ambattur, Porur, Guindy, Perungudi, and KK Nagar from 9 AM till 2 PM on Thursday.

Power supply will be suspended in some areas of Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore city between 9 AM and 4 PM on Friday (June 10) due to maintenance work at the Race Course substation.

Power supply will be suspended in Thomas Park, Kamarajar Road, Race Course, Avinashi Road (from Anna Statue to collectorate), Trichy Road (from Kannan Departmental Store to Ramanathapuram signal), Puliyakulam Road (from Sungam to Vinayagar temple), Ramanathapuram 80 Feet Road, Sripathy Nagar, Susila Nagar, Rukmani Nagar, Bharati Nagar 1 to 6, Pappammal Layout, Park Town, Karunanithi Nagar and Anganan Street.

Moving to the northern side, power cut has been announced for Punjab’s Jalandhar and Haryana’s Gurugram due to maintenance work.

Check power cut status in your city here:

CHENNAI

Anna Nagar: Karthikeyan nagar, Bharathiyar street, Janaki nagar and all sorrunding areas.

Mylapore: Dr.Besant Road, Peters Road and Sardarjung Garden 2 nd street.

Ambattur: Mogappair east, Collector nagar, Eri Scheme, Mogappair west and all surrounding areas.

Porur: KAVANOOR Pillaiyar koil street, PWD office, Gandhi nagar, Erikkarai road THIRUMUDIVAKKAM Sambandham nagar, Metha nagar, Vijaya Raja nagar PORUR Lakshimi nagar 40 feet road, Pillaiyhar koil street, Murthy Avenue, R.E nagar one part, Duraisamy nagar, Shanthinikethan appartment, Mangala nagar, Part of Porur, Ganesh Avenue POONAMALEE NORTH Kuppusamy nagar, Kaduvetti, Part of Avadi main road and all surrounding areas.

Guindy: Guindy area, Rajbhavan area, Alandur area, St.Thomas Mount area, Adambakkam area, Vanavampet area, T.G nagar area, Puzhithivakkam area, Nanganallur area, Moovarasanpet area, Mugalivakkam area, Manapakkam area and all surrounding areas.

Perungudi: Santhosh nagar, Rajeswari street, Harivardhan street, St. Thomas street and all surrounding areas.

KK Nagar: Kumaran colony, Ashok nagar, Police Quarters, Part of Pillayar koil street, Vadapalani, UI colony 3 rd main road, Choolaimedu high road and above all surrounding areas.

COIMBATORE

Power supply will be suspended in some areas of Coimbatore city between 9 AM and 4 PM on Friday due to maintenance work at the Race Course substation.

Power supply will be suspended in Thomas Park, Kamarajar Road, Race Course, Avinashi Road (from Anna Statue to collectorate), Trichy Road (from Kannan Departmental Store to Ramanathapuram signal), Puliyakulam Road (from Sungam to Vinayagar temple), Ramanathapuram 80 Feet Road, Sripathy Nagar, Susila Nagar, Rukmani Nagar, Bharati Nagar 1 to 6, Pappammal Layout, Park Town, Karunanithi Nagar and Anganan Street.

GURUGRAM

Sector 47 in Haryana’s Gurugram will face a scheduled power cut, lasting for four hours, for the next three-four days. The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has scheduled cuts from 10 AM to 2 PM to complete the shifting of the 11 kV power supply line.

The RWA has been informed about scheduled power cuts for the next 3-4 days, DHBVN officials said.

The 11 kV line will be shifted underground as part of the smart grid project. The work will take a few days to complete and even after completion it will take a few days to streamline the supply,” TOI quoted an official as saying.

“After the shifting of the 11 kV line there will be minimal or no disruption in supply on part of the distribution network,” said DHBVN’s SDO (Sohna Road) Dharam Singh.

Around 15 km-long 11 kV line has to be shifted underground and it will take 3-4 days for the work to finish, Singh said, adding that they have informed the RWA and requested residents for cooperation.

JALANDHAR

Power supply will be interrupted in nine areas of Punjab’s Jalandhar on Thursday for five and a half hours due to maintenance work.

Power cut has been announced for these areas: Focal Point Area, Globe Colony, Saini Colony, Raja Garden, Ram Vihar, Udyog Nagar, Guru Amardas Nagar.

Jalandhar Powercom has announced the shutdown in these areas due to repair work of the feeder.

The heatwave-coal shortage double whammy

Amid soaring temperatures and heatwave like condition across states and Union Territories, India is facing the worst power outages in more than six years due to coal shortage and fuel used in electricity generation in the country.

Various parts of the country have faced power cuts due to high demand in sweltering summer and acute coal shortages at power plants this season. Power demand in March touched an all-time high, as a large part of the country recorded the highest temperature on record during the month. In the national capital, a 72-year record was broken this April, with temperatures hitting 42.6 degrees Celsius on April 11.

Union Power Minister RK Singh, on Wednesday, while talking about coal production said the dry fuel output will be increased as its demand has increased. On a day-to-day basis, power demand is 40,000-45,000 MW more than the corresponding day last year. Energy consumption has gone up from 3,500 million units to 4,500 million units.

“Our reserve stocks of coal came down from 24 million tonnes to 19 million tonnes in power plants on April 30. It further came down to 18.5 million tonnes on May 31 but now imports have started coming,” the power minister said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.