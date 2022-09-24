Power-cut, Negligence at Hospitals Leave Pregnant Woman Dead

A 22-year old pregnant woman died due to an alleged power outage in a hospital while undergoing a C-section, police said on Saturday.

Vanmati, a resident of Oothupalayam near Annur, 35 km from here, was admitted to a Government Hospital at Annur in the district on September 9, the poiice said.

The power went off when the doctors were perfoming C-section on the woman on September 21. Non-functioning of generator led to complications, forcing the doctors to shift her to a private hospital, they said.

The woman gave birth to a boy who is fine, even as her condition deteriorated and was admitted to another private hospital in nearby Kovilpalayam, the police said.

But, she died this morning, they said.

A probe into the incident was ordered to reveal the exact cause of death amid a report that Vanmathi developed multiple seizures during the procedure, the police said.

The relatives blamed the Government Hospital for the power-cut and alleged negligence on the part of doctors during treatment at the private hospital for the death, they said.

Residents of Oothupalayam and Kumarapalayam near Annur demanded adequate compensation for the bereaved family and action against those responsible for the death, they added.

