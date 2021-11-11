Power Cuts, Waterlogged Roads Add to Chennai's Woes as Overnight Rains Submerge City

Several parts of Chennai were submerged under knee-deep water by early Thursday as the low-pressure system pounded the city and neighbouring districts in a deep spell.

Power cuts and waterlogged streets meant people had to remain indoors and wait for official support for basic essentials, similar to the scenario on Sunday morning when the first spell of the system had submerged roads.

According to the IMD data released early on Thursday, many areas have already received over 10 cm rain in the city, and the weather system is expected to shower rains for the next few hours too.

The IMD update released at 6:45 am on Thursday said: “Under the influence of Depression over South west Bay of Bengal off North Tamil Nadu Coast Surface winds will be strong with wind speed around 40 with gusting to 45 kilometres per hour over Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts of Tamilnadu and Puducheery during next six hours.”

Chennai’s arterial subways such as the Madley Subway were flooded again.

Early in the morning, residents of low-lying areas in Chennai took to social media to send messages that water levels were rising in their localities.

The state government has been keeping a tab on the water levels in the reservoirs. The sluice gates of the Puzhal and Poondi reservoirs, which feed Chennai with the ‘metro water’, were raised to increase water flow to 3,000 and 6,000 cusecs.

The low pressure system is expected to shower more rains through Thursday before it crosses the coast on Thursday evening.

