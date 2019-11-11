Power Services in Cyclone-hit Areas of Odisha, Bengal Restored, Phones Services to be Resumed Soon

New Delhi: Power services in cyclone 'Bulbul' hit areas in West Bengal and Odisha have been restored on Monday, while telecommunication links are expected to be back soon.

This was conveyed at a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, which took stock of the relief and restoration works in the aftermath of the cyclone over West Bengal and Odisha.

West Bengal reported seven human casualties, damages to about one lakh houses and standing crops, an official statement said.

While electricity has been restored, telecom services are expected to be restored shortly.

Though no human casualty was reported from Odisha, there has been extensive damage to standing crops in over two lakhs hectares. Power and water supplies have been restored barring a few areas where services are expected to be resumed by Tuesday, the statement said.

The NCMC assured all central assistance in terms of additional stocks of food items, drinking water, health services as well as restoration of telecom and power services.

Central teams would be visiting the affected areas in both the states within this week to take stock of the damages.

Both the states indicated that they are carrying out detailed assessment after which they may seek specific central assistance, if required.

It may be recalled that IMD had provided regular and timely alerts on a sustained basis about the cyclone to the states. Concerned central agencies including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Coast Guard etc have been fully involved in rescue and relief operations, the statement said.

Senior officers of the ministries of Home, Defence, Power, Telecommunications, Agriculture and Cooperation, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Food Processing Industries, Health and Family Welfare, as well as those from NDRF and National Disaster Management Authority attended the meeting.

Senior officers from West Bengal and Odisha participated in the meeting through video conference.

