Power Strike Continues with No Side Willing to Buckle Down in J&K

The impasse over the privatisation of power assets continues with neither the government nor striking power employees willing to budge even as many areas continue to reel under darkness.

To offset blackout-like situations across Jammu and Kashmir, the administration had last night called out the army to restore electricity in Jammu after employees stayed away from work on Sunday, and today, on the third straight day.

The employees’ leaders had said they won’t attend work till the government rolls back its privatisation plans that entail handing over the transmission assets like power grids and receiving stations to a private company on a joint venture basis.

“The plan is as bizarre as it is unjustified. How can the government give assets worth thousands of crores of Jammu and Kashmir to a private company on a platter? This is sheer robbery of resources. It hasn’t happened anywhere in the country. Why is J&K being used as a laboratory?" Munshi Majid, general secretary of the power employees body told News 18.

Munshi said the administration had taken the decision without taking the employees who are stakeholders in the loop. Moreover, no technical study has been carried out and this is for the first time in the country that such a proposal is mooted.The LG administration had last night hinted that it won’t go back on its policy to “reform" the power sector as per modern lines.

Hit by the employees strike, the administration sought Army’s help to restore electricity in Jammu after reports of widespread power outages poured in. Raghav Langar, Jammu’s divisional commissioner told newsmen 45 per cent distribution needs to be restored which would be done gradually on Monday.

In Delhi, Union Power Minister R K Singh said there is a minor impact at a few places, but by and large things are normal. In Jammu, only 15 to 20 per cent of the feeders are affected. “Three is no situation of blackout. Talks are on with the employees union to know their demands and grievances," he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has recently handed over charge of the power department to Nitishwar Kumar, a UP cadre IAS officer, who was principal Secretary to J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. Kumar was not answering calls when News 18 tried to seek his response. Meanwhile, the government’s action to call the army to restore electricity in Jammu invited huge criticism from political parties even as some localities in Srinagar held protests.

Twenty thousand employees had started to abstain from work from Friday night to press for their demands, at the centre is to scrap a plan to merge J&K Power Transmission Company into the Power Grid Corporation of India. The regularization of daily wagers, timely release of salaries are other demands.

“In J&K power generation sector has already been usurped by the NHPC (National Hydro-Electric Power Corporation (NHPC). We have a huge investment in power generation in the Chenab Valley Power Development Corporation and the NHPC but the employment of locals is very minuscule. “Out of 281 employees in Chenab project, one eight are locals," Munshi said, adding “staffers fear the same things will happen if transmission sector is sold out to a private company."

“Since 2015 not a single person from J&K has been employed in the power sector,” he said, adding it will get even worse when you hand over charge to a private company.Munshi said though they are open to dialogue, the government is dithering to engage and address employees grievances. The two rounds, they held, were just for photo sessions, as senior officers like power and finance secretaries are not holding talks directly. However, they got support from more than a dozen power associations of the country.

The employees have been criticised for going on a strike at a time when the Valley is seeing a harsh winter. Mercury dropped to minus 6 on Sunday and 5.8 on Monday morning and people complained of drinking water scarcity.

