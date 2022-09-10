Power Transformer Catches Fire in Mumbai's Prabhadevi; No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out at the Nagate Building in the Prabhadevi area of Mumbai on Saturday afternoon. However, no injuries were reported.

The incident took place at around 2:50 pm after a power supply sub-station of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking caught fire, news agency PTI reported.

The sub-station was located in Nagate building opposite Saamana Press and the fire was doused within 30 minutes.

As many as four fire tenders rushed to spot. The fire was extinguished by 3.13 pm.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here