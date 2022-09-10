CHANGE LANGUAGE
Power Transformer Catches Fire in Mumbai's Prabhadevi; No Injuries Reported
Power Transformer Catches Fire in Mumbai's Prabhadevi; No Injuries Reported

Last Updated: September 10, 2022, 23:39 IST

Mumbai, India

As many as four fire tenders rushed to spot. The fire was extinguished by 3.13 pm. (Photo: ANI)

As many as four fire tenders rushed to spot after the level-1 fire at the Nagate Building, Opposite Samana Press, Kamgar Nagar New Prabhadevi road, in Mumbai. The fire was extinguished by 3.13 pm

A fire broke out at the Nagate Building in the Prabhadevi area of Mumbai on Saturday afternoon. However, no injuries were reported.

The incident took place at around 2:50 pm after a power supply sub-station of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking caught fire, news agency PTI reported.

The sub-station was located in Nagate building opposite Saamana Press and the fire was doused within 30 minutes.

As many as four fire tenders rushed to spot. The fire was extinguished by 3.13 pm.

(With PTI inputs)

