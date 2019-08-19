Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Power, Water Connections to be Snapped if Ex-MPs Don’t Vacate Official Bungalows in a Week

C R Patil, Chairman of the Lok Sabha Housing Committee, said the panel called a meeting on Monday where it was decided that in three days, power, water and gas connections will be snapped.

PTI

Updated:August 19, 2019, 8:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Power, Water Connections to be Snapped if Ex-MPs Don’t Vacate Official Bungalows in a Week
Image for representation. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...

New Delhi: Cracking a whip on former Members of Parliament overstaying at their official bungalows in Lutyens' Delhi, a Lok Sabha panel on Monday ordered them to vacate their residence within a week.

C R Patil, Chairman of the Lok Sabha Housing Committee, said the panel called a meeting on Monday where it was decided that in three days, power, water and gas connections will be snapped. The development came a day after PTI reported that more than 200 former Lok Sabha MPs have still not vacated their official bungalows here.

"Today, in the meeting of the Housing Committee, it was decided that in three days power, water and gas connections will be disconnected and former MPs have been asked to vacate the houses within a week," Patil told PTI. However, no MPs have stated that they will not vacate their bungalow, he said.

According to the rules, former MPs have to vacate their respective bungalows within one month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on May 25 dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet after the Modi government was formed for a second term.

"More than 200 former Lok Sabha MPs have still not vacated their official bungalows, which had been allotted to them in 2014," a source had told PTI.

The sources had said as these former MPs have not vacated their bungalows located in Lutyens' Delhi, newly-elected MPs, who won in the Lok Sabha election, have been staying at temporary accommodation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram